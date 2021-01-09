Spanish football evening headlines: Storm En-Nesyri blows through Seville, Critical situation in Pamplona and James saves Everton

Spanish football evening headlines for January 9th

Storm En-Nesyri blows through Seville

Storm Filomena may be dominating Spanish football news this weekend, but it was Storm En-Nesyri that blew through the Andalusian capital this afternoon according to Diario Sport.

The Moroccan forward scored a hat-trick for Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan to beat Real Sociedad 3-2 and prolong the Basque side’s poor run in the league that now stands at one win out of their last nine games.

Critical situation in Pamplona

La Liga faces an uphill battle to stage Real Madrid‘s clash with Osasuna at El Sadar this evening, with Storm Filomena covering the city in snow according to Diario AS.

There are 40 workers trying to ensure the pitch is playable, but the situation is becoming more difficult with every passing minute. Osasuna are said to be optimistic the game will be played, however.

James Rodriguez saves Everton in the FA Cup

Everton’s FA Cup third round clash with Championship side Rotherham United at Goodison Park should have been easier than it ended up being. The visitors pushed Carlo Ancelotti‘s side to the brink, with ex-Real Madrid man James Rodriguez bailing his team out in extra-time according to Marca.

Cenk Tosun put Everton ahead before Matthew Olosunde equalised, taking the game to extra-time. James delivered the goods, however, threading a wonderful pass between the lines to find Abdoulaye Doucoure, who scored the winner.