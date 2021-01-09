Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard start for Real Madrid at Osasuna

Real Madrid‘s trip to Osasuna has been covered heavily by the Spanish media in the past few days.

Madrid left the Spanish capital a day earlier than they normally would have due to heavy snowfall caused by Storm Filomena, but were still grounded at Barajas Airport for three-and-a-half hours with the squad inside the plane as they couldn’t take off.

👊 Estos son los rojillos elegidos por Jagoba Arrasate para buscar el triunfo ante el @realmadrid.#OsasunaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/ymeFcSVppW — C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) January 9, 2021

It was touch-and-go whether or not the game would even go ahead, with snow falling in Pamplona since yesterday morning and increasing in intensity from six this evening, but both Osasuna and Madrid have named their starting lineups.

Sergio Ramos retuned to the squad and the starting lineup after missing their clash with Celta Vigo and Elche, while Eden Hazard was handed a rare start in a wide position opposite Marco Asensio, behind lone striker Karim Benzema.

Given Atletico Madrid didn’t play Athletic Club today because heavy snowfall left the Wanda Metropolitano pitch unplayable, Los Blancos can go top of the table with victory in Navarre this January evening.