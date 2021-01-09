Real Madrid set on staying in Pamplona this evening

Real Madrid have everything in order to stay in Pamplona on Saturday evening after their La Liga clash with Osasuna according to a report in Marca.

Barajas Airport down in Madrid is closed and there will be no update on that until eight this evening. Against this background, and with still no certainty that the clash at El Sadar will even be able to take place, Madrid remain concentrated at their hotel, watching the snow fall on the streets of Pamplona.

La Liga forced Madrid to travel to Pamplona in remarkable circumstances that saw their plane grounded – with the entire squad and coaching staff inside it – for three-and-a-half hours on Friday evening, waiting for clearance to take off.

Dates for postponed matches to be resumed are few and far between, and the authorities are said to only be willing to postpone games like Atletico Madrid‘s clash with Athletic Club or Mirandes‘s game with Rayo Vallecano, matches that were literally impossible to stage.

The hierarchy at Madrid are said to be crystal clear that the situation that happened at Barajas Airport last night will not be repeated. The safety of the situation was certainly questionable, given they were expected to land in a city at midnight that had been under snowfall since mid-morning.