Real Madrid outraged with La Liga from grounded plane

Read Madrid, grounded on the Barajas Airport runway in Madrid for two hours due to heavy snowfall preventing them from taking off, are outraged with La Liga according to Mundo Deportivo.

The sentiment from Los Blancos is that the fixture should have been postponed by La Liga given the extreme weather conditions, with Athletic Club, scheduled to play Atletico Madrid Saturday afternoon, circling Barajas Airport for an hour before returning to Bilbao as they were unable to land.

Madrid trained on pitch three at Valdebebas yesterday afternoon instead of their usual pitch one or two due to the extent of the snowfall, and had decided to fly to Pamplona on Friday evening instead of Saturday morning to try to pre-empt a delay.

 

A pitch inspection is planned this morning at El Sadar to determine whether the fixture can go ahead, a game which, with a twist of fate, could have extra significance for Madrid. Given Atletico’s clash with Athletic has been postponed, Los Blancos could go top if they win.

