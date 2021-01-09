Real Madrid frustrated in the snow with 0-0 Osasuna draw

Real Madrid have missed the chance to move above Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race after drawing 0-0 at Osasuna.

Zinedine Zidane’s side struggled on the night in Pamplona as Los Blancos failed to register a single attempt on target in the first 45 minutes at El Sadar.

The visitors did show some signs of improvement after the restart as Marco Asensio forced a superb stop from Sergio Herrera.

Former French international Karim Benzema did find a breakthrough just after the hour, before his effort was chalked for offside, with skipper Sergio Ramos denied a late goal by VAR.

Zidane’s side now move to just a single point behind Diego Simeone’s league leaders, but Los Rojiblancos have three games in hand after their clash with Athletic Club was postponed.

Real Madrid face a cup double header with a Spanish Supercopa tie against Real Sociedad followed by a Copa del Rey clash with Segunda Division B side Alcoyano.

Image via Getty Images