Real Madrid frustrated in the snow with 0-0 Osasuna draw

Real Madrid have missed the chance to move above Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race after drawing 0-0 at Osasuna.

Zinedine Zidane’s side struggled on the night in Pamplona as Los Blancos failed to register a single attempt on target in the first 45 minutes at El Sadar.

The visitors did show some signs of improvement after the restart as Marco Asensio forced a superb stop from Sergio Herrera.

Former French international Karim Benzema did find a breakthrough just after the hour, before his effort was chalked for offside, with skipper Sergio Ramos denied a late goal by VAR.

Zidane’s side now move to just a single point behind Diego Simeone’s league leaders, but Los Rojiblancos have three games in hand after their clash with Athletic Club was postponed.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid face a cup double header with a Spanish Supercopa tie against Real Sociedad followed by a Copa del Rey clash with Segunda Division B side Alcoyano.

