Real Madrid frustrated in miserable first half at Osasuna

Real Madrid have struggled to make any inroads in the first half of their snowy La Liga clash at Osasuna.

Los Blancos trip to Pamplona has been beset with problems after their flight to Northern Spain was delayed by four hours due to heavy snowstorms in the country.

However, Zinedine Zidane’s side have failed to adapt to the difficult conditions in the first 45 minutes at El Sadar.

The defending champions have failed to test a resolute home defence with Raphael Varane’s long range clearance almost resulting in a goal.

The home side carved out the best chance of the opening stages with Oier Sanjurjo’s header testing Thibaut Courtois.

Zidane will likely make changes in the second half, with his team failing to register a single shot on target in the first half of a game for the first time this season.

0 – Real Madrid have failed to register a single shot on target in a first half of a game this season for the first time in all competitions. Frozen. pic.twitter.com/ImxYTj2Gk5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 9, 2021

A win for Zidane will take his team above Atletico Madrid at the top of the table after Los Rojiblancos clash with Athletic Club was called off due to heavy snow in Madrid.

Image via Real Madrid CF on Twitter