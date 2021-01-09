James Rodriguez saves Everton in the FA Cup

Everton’s FA Cup third round clash with Championship side Rotherham United at Goodison Park should have been easier than it ended up being.

The visitors pushed Carlo Ancelotti‘s side to the brink, with ex-Real Madrid man James Rodriguez bailing his team out in extra-time according to Marca.

Cenk Tosun put Everton ahead before Matthew Olosunde equalised, taking the game to extra-time. James delivered the goods, however, threading a wonderful pass between the lines to find Abdoulaye Doucoure, who scored the winner.

James will have been delighted to be playing again after spending almost a month out injured, returning in Everton’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham, where he came on in the 64th minute – he started against Rotherham.

James has now assisted five goals for Everton – three in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup and one in the League Cup. He’s also scored three goals for the Toffees since joining from Los Blancos in the summer.