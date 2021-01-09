Ilaix Moriba, following in the footsteps of friend Ansu Fati

Guinea-born Ilaix Moriba took the mantle of the most promising footballer in La Masia when Ansu Fati consolidated himself in the Barcelona first team according to Diario AS.

Included in today’s league squad to face Granada, the 17 year-old is said to be a complete midfielder with an imposing physique, with many comparing him to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Moriba arrived in Spain very young, with a Guinean mother and a Liberian father bringing him up. He stood out from the start – Espanyol spotted him first, but Barcelona managed to poach him beneath their neighbours noses and take him to La Masia at the age of just seven.

Moriba has played for the lower categories of La Roja, playing in the U17 World Cup in 2019. A close friend of Fati – they refer to each other as brothers – Barcelona were so keen to retain his services and ward off suitors that they made him the best-paid player in La Masia, €2m per year with a release clause of €100m. He shares an agent with Gareth Bale.

Moriba combines raw ability with skill learned at La Masia, tied to the 4-3-3 but capable of driving, penetrating runs and a scientifically precise range of passing.