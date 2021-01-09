Granada and Barcelona name starting lineups for Los Carmenes clash

Granada and Barcelona have named their starting lineups for their clash at Los Carmenes in Andalusia this evening.

Spain’s most southern region has escaped the snowfall that’s thrown the rest of La Liga into chaos, and the stage is set for what’s sure to be an intriguing clash.

Villarreal overtook Barcelona last night with their 4-0 evisceration of Celta Vigo, but the Blaugrana could take back third spot with a win this evening and come within four points of league leaders Atletico Madrid, whose clash with Athletic Club was cancelled today because of Storm Filomena.

Granada sit seventh, seven points behind their visitors this evening. Victory could see them pull away from the revitalised – if recently faltering – Celta and move to within a win of their great Andalusian rivals Sevilla.

Barcelona have lined up with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, supported by a back-four of Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo and Jordi Alba.

Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets, playing his 600th game for Barcelona, form the double-pivot, with the interchangeable front four of Lionel Messi, Pedri, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele looking to do damage in the final third.