Elche v Getafe postponed by 24 hours due to snowstorms in Spain

Getafe’s La Liga trip to Elche has been delayed by 24 hours amid growing chaos in Spanish football due to heavy snow across the country.

Storm Filomena has brought record levels of snow to Spain, with Atletico Madrid’s home game against Athletic Club the most high profile cancellation so far.

However, as per reports from Marca, La Liga have confirmed the pitch at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero needs time to recover.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday at 6.30pm (Spanish time) but that has been rearranged to a 7pm start on Monday.

But despite the growing confidence that the game can go ahead, Getafe could be prohibited from travelling out of Madrid due to the worsening weather in the city.

Local neighbours Rayo Vallecano were forced to return to the Spanish capital last night after heavy snow forced the team bus to abandon its trip halfway up the motorway to face Mirandes.