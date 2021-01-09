La Liga News

Critical situation in Pamplona

La Liga faces an uphill battle to stage Real Madrid‘s clash with Osasuna at El Sadar this evening, with Storm Filomena covering the city in snow according to Diario AS.

There are 40 workers trying to ensure the pitch is playable, but the situation is becoming more difficult with every passing minute. Osasuna are said to be optimistic the game will be played, however.

From six Spanish time this evening the weather is expected to get worse, and that’s the critical time when the authorities can gauge whether the fixture can go ahead of not. Aside from the pitch, it could actually be a feat in itself to transport the Madrid players to the stadium and back to their hotel post-game.

The idea if the game is postponed would be the play tomorrow morning, with Madrid said to be set to stay in Pamplona tonight no matter what instead of returning home this evening post-game as would be their custom.

Posted by

Tags La Liga Osasuna Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.