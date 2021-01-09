Critical situation in Pamplona

La Liga faces an uphill battle to stage Real Madrid‘s clash with Osasuna at El Sadar this evening, with Storm Filomena covering the city in snow according to Diario AS.

🏟 Bello en cualquier circunstancia. El Sadar se pone a punto para el partido de esta noche gracias al trabajo de los empleados de #Osasuna. 💪#OsasunaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/yKwse5W08K — C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) January 9, 2021

There are 40 workers trying to ensure the pitch is playable, but the situation is becoming more difficult with every passing minute. Osasuna are said to be optimistic the game will be played, however.

From six Spanish time this evening the weather is expected to get worse, and that’s the critical time when the authorities can gauge whether the fixture can go ahead of not. Aside from the pitch, it could actually be a feat in itself to transport the Madrid players to the stadium and back to their hotel post-game.

Continúan los trabajos en el césped de El Sadar para tenerlo a punto para el choque Osasuna-Real Madrid de esta noche a las 21.00h. #LaCasadeFútbol pic.twitter.com/kSDgYH2zDm — Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) January 9, 2021

The idea if the game is postponed would be the play tomorrow morning, with Madrid said to be set to stay in Pamplona tonight no matter what instead of returning home this evening post-game as would be their custom.