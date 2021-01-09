Barcelona and Lionel Messi on song in 4-0 defeat of Granada at Los Carmenes

Barcelona put in their most dominant performance of the season at Los Carmenes on Saturday evening, beating Granada 4-0.

Andalusia has escaped the snowfall that’s thrown the rest of La Liga into chaos, and a sublime show of attacking football was on display for all who tuned in.

Villarreal overtook Barcelona last night with their 4-0 evisceration of Celta Vigo, but the Blaugrana regained third spot with their win to come within four points of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona took the lead in the 12th minute through Antoine Griezmann. Roberto Soldado mishit an attempted clearance and the ball fell to the French striker in the area, who took a touch before unleashing a smart finish to score. There was questions of offside but the referee ruled it legal.

Griezmann was heavily involved in Barcelona’s second, carrying play forward before finding Lionel Messi. The Argentine then steadied himself before letting rip with a curled effort that nestled in the back of the net.

Messi was on-song and thriving in the Andalusian night, adding his second and the Blaugrana’s third shortly before half-time. This time it was a superb free-kick, driven low and hard to the left side and wrong footing the Granada goalkeeper.

Griezmann got a second shortly after the hour mark, displaying a moment of real confidence and class. He picked Ousmane Dembele‘s gentle, lifted ball out of the air before turning and slotting home with a quality finish to make it 4-0 to the Catalans and guarantee the three points.