Atletico Madrid’s incredibly lopsided forthcoming schedule

They say luck is an important factor when it comes to winning things in football, but Atletico Madrid aren’t having much of it at the moment according to Diario AS.

Los Rojiblancos have had games postponed by Coronavirus and now by Storm Filomena, meaning that they have three fewer games played than their rivals, a difference of nine points.

Diego Simeone‘s men are scheduled to play Sevilla (another previously postponed fixture) this Tuesday, and the following weekend would have been the ideal time to have faced Marcelino‘s Athletic Club, the game postponed due to the storm.

Athletic are set to play Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana on January 14th, however, meaning Atletico won’t have another match until the 21st against Eibar and then three days later against Valencia.

The real danger of this lopsided calendar is the effect it could have on Atletico’s Champions League campaign.

They first face Chelsea on February 23rd, but before that they face Levante in another rescheduled game on February 16th. They then face Levante again on the 21st, just two days before their last 16 European tie.