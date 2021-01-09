Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club postponed without date

La Liga have confirmed that this afternoon’s match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will not take place at the Wanda Metropolitano according to Marca.

Athletic were unable to land at Barajas airport in Madrid yesterday due to the heavy snowfall caused by Storm Filomena, and were forced to return to Bilbao.

The fixture is postponed without a rescheduled date. It wasn’t possible to play it on Sunday as the storm is expected to continue and Atletico play Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

A new date will be chose based on how far Athletic, who have been infused with new positivity after the appointment of Marcelino, get in the Copa del Rey, as in once they’re knocked out they’ll be able to find a midweek slot.

Atletico’s groundskeeping staff put in great effort to resuscitate the Metropolitano pitch, but it was ultimately futile. Despite their most stringent efforts, the snowfall blanketing Spain has proved more powerful.