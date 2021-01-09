Atletico Madrid fans want Giovanni Simeone to replace Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid fans have reportedly highlighted manager Diego Simeone’s son Giovanni as their ideal replacement for Diego Costa.

Los Rojiblancos confirmed Costa’s departure from the club earlier this month after the Spanish international requested to terminate his contract early due to personal reasons.

Simeone has been linked with a host of potential targets to fill the void left by the former Chelsea star with Arkadiusz Milik, Moussa Dembele and Willian Jose named as potential targets.

However, according to reports from Marca, the Atletico fan base want Simeone to bring his son to the Spanish capital in the coming weeks.

Simeone Jnr joined Serie A side Cagliari on a permanent deal at the start of the season, after netting 12 goals on loan from Fiorentina in 2019/20.

He has continued that impressive form in the first half of the campaign, with five goals in ten league starts, and Eusebio Di Francesco’s side could demand Є22m to authorise a move away.