UE Cornella ready for “another great challenge” against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey

UE Cornella were quick to celebrate drawing Barcelona in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, posting a tweet on its official Twitter account celebrating the fixture as per Diario AS.

“Let’s go for another great challenge,” they wrote to their 17 thousand followers, adding that it will be a one-off game played at their Nou Municipal de Cornella and will be played on either January 20th or 21st.

Segunda B Cornella earned their place in the last 32 thanks to their giant-killing of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid this past week, a game they won 1-0.

Alex Talavera, the club’s president, said the event “will be very special for both clubs. We are two clubs that know each other well and compete in the Segunda B and in the lower divisions, and I think it will be a special match for them and for us.”

Talavera was also keen to thank the coaching staff for the phenomenal work they’ve done to help their players outperform their potential. “The elimination of Atletico was a consequence of the work done on training the athletes,” he said. “It’s an extraordinary success for many people whose passion is football.”

The fixture, sure to be a grand occasion for the club and their supporters, could be the start of a period of year-on-year improvement for both the team and the club. “The results mean the work we’re putting in is worth it, and encourages us that we’re going in the right direction,” he said. “We must continue to raise the club’s profile and serve as a benchmark for training.”