The Real Madrid player who has been frozen out entirely this season

In the summer of 2018, Real Madrid paid €40m to Real Sociedad to sign full-back Alvaro Odriozola but he has become a fringe figure in the time since, as detailed by Marca.

Odriozola played 22 matches in his debut season for Los Blancos – but only three after Zinedine Zidane returned to the dugout in March of that campaign – and has made just six appearances for the club since, and is on the periphery of Real Madrid news.

The Spain international spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich, but he failed to force his way into the starting line-up of the German champions.

The right-back featured infrequently for both clubs, and indeed amassed a mere 613 minutes across the entire season – less than the equivalent of seven full matches in total.

He has featured just once this season – taken off before the hour mark in a league win over Real Valladolid – and his future at the club now appears deeply uncertain.