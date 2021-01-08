Spanish football morning headlines: Weather throws fixtures into doubt, Zidane back for Real Madrid and Xavi Barcelona return promised

Spanish football morning headlines for 8 January.

Weather puts fixtures in doubt

Spanish football matches have been thrown into jeopardy this weekend as storm Filomena takes its grip across the nation.

Read more: Spanish papers front pages

Real Madrid news has seen the squad travel to Pamplona a day early for their fixture against Osasuna to avoid complication, while other La Liga games are in doubt as pitches are covered in snow.

Zidane returns for trip

Zinedine Zidane will travel with Real Madrid this weekend despite being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, say Marca.

Read more: Real Madrid boss Zidane may miss Osasuna trip due to self-isolation

It had been feared that, due to league protocol, Zidane would have to sit out the match regardless but he has since tested negative and has been given the green light.

Xavi Barca return promised

Barcelona news is being dominated by the presidential elections later this month and hopeful Victor Font insists Xavi Hernandez will return to the club if he is elected.

Xavi – currently at the helm of Qatari club Al Sadd – has been heavily linked with a return to the club in recent months and indeed the former midfielder maestro Xavi rejected Barcelona over the managerial position in January after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Font has said in an interview with Marca: “As of the 25th (the day after the elections), he will begin to supervise the entire football project and once the season in Qatar is over in April he will join the club.”