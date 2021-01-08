Spanish football grounds covered in snow – La Liga matches thrown into doubt

Spanish football matches have been thrown into jeopardy this weekend as storm Filomena takes its grip across the nation with many grounds covered in snow.

Atletico Madrid were unable to train at their Cerro del Espino sporting facilities on Friday due to snowfall making the pitches unplayable, meaning they had to limit their training to the indoor gym.

🔴⚪️ ÚLTIMA HORA | El @Atleti se entrena hoy en el gimnasio de la Ciudad Deportiva a causa de la nieve ❄️ Así ha amanecido el Cerro del Espino debido a la nevada pic.twitter.com/Dq3Oqjq7cw — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 8, 2021

Real Madrid news has seen the squad travel to Pamplona a day early for their fixture against Osasuna to avoid complication, while other La Liga games are in doubt as pitches are covered in snow.

🏟️❄️ El Santiago Bernabéu, más blanco que nunca

🤩 Bonita estampa, ¿verdad? pic.twitter.com/esWXSuTSkn — MARCA (@marca) January 7, 2021

Saturday’s clash between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club Bilbao going ahead is “complicated” due to heavy snowfall in the Spanish capital, according to meteorologist Jordi Carbó.

🚨 ALERTA ROJA en Madrid por nevadas en la tarde de este viernes hasta el sábado a mediodía ⚽️ Atlético de Madrid – Athletic, este sábado a las 16:15 🗣️ El meteorólogo de la SER, Jordi Carbó ve “complicado” que se celebre el partido pic.twitter.com/AguFMj5pGp — El Larguero (@ellarguero) January 8, 2021

The snowfall is set to begin on Friday afternoon and be sustained across up to 18 hours through to Saturday lunchtime, with the game set to be played that afternoon.

It is unclear at the moment just how much disruption the weather will bring, but many games now appear to hang in the balance.