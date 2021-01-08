Spanish football evening headlines: Xavi return to Camp Nou promised, teenager included in Barcelona squad and snowfall throws weekend’s fixtures in doubt

Spanish football evening headlines for January 8th.

Barcelona presidential hopeful confirms Xavi Hernandez will be involved in the club this month

Barcelona news is being dominated by the presidential elections later this month and hopeful Victor Font insists Xavi Hernandez will return to the club if he is elected.

The elections at the club will be held on 24 January and Font has once again insisted that if his campaign is successful, the former club captain will immediately be involved at the club.

Read more here.

Barcelona confirmed squad v Granada: 17-year-old star involved for first time

Barcelona have included 17-year-old Ilaix Moriba in their senior squad for the first time for their weekend La Liga trip against Granada.

The 17-year-old is highly regarded as one of the brightest stars in the club’s youth ranks but he has not yet made a senior appearance for the Blaugrana.

Read more here.

Spanish football grounds covered in snow – La Liga matches thrown in doubt

Spanish football matches have been thrown into jeopardy this weekend as storm Filomena takes its grip across the nation with many grounds covered in snow.

Atletico Madrid were unable to train at their Cerro del Espino sporting facilities on Friday due to snowfall making the pitches unplayable, meaning they had to limit their training to the indoor gym.

Read more here.