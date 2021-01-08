Return of Man City boss Guardiola to Barcelona a “top priority” for presidential hopeful

Barcelona’s prospective presidential candidate Victor Font has reiterated his desire to bring Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola back to the Camp Nou, calling it a “top priority”.

Guardiola penned a new two-year contract at the English club back in November to reaffirm his commitment to City and rule out a return to the Blaugrana.

The Catalan native enjoyed incredible success in charge of the Catalan giants between 2008 and 2012 – guiding the club to three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

However, if Guardiola – who has also managed Bayern Munich – does return to the Camp Nou, it will not be as the club’s first-team coach as it was previously.

It is unclear what his position would be, with Font reaffirming that Xavi Hernandez would be his preferred option to be in the dugout.

Font was asked in an interview with Marca if he would offer Guardiola a job at the club when his contract in England expires, to which he responded: “Without a doubt. I want to create the conditions to attract and retain the greatest talent like Guardiola, who is the best coach in the world.

“Although Pep has confirmed to us that what he did in 2008 is now up to other generations like Xavi’s. He thinks that Xavi is an ideal candidate to assume the leadership of the football project. When he leaves City, trying to get Guardiola back in another role will be a top priority.”