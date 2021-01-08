Real Madrid plane unable to take off from Barajas Airport amidst heavy snowfall

Spanish football has been put in jeopardy this weekend with Storm Filomena covering large swathes of the country in snow.

Real Madrid, bound for Pamplona to face Osasuna tomorrow night, are said to be still waiting to take off from Barajas airport in Madrid, waiting fully-boarded on the runway for over an hour.

💥 Informa @melchorcope ✈️ El @RealMadrid continúa en Barajas a la espera de poder despegar debido a la nevada ❌ Lleva más de una hora esperando con en el avión en pista pic.twitter.com/7o267y9MJ1 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 8, 2021

Rayo Vallecano, travelling to Miranda de Ebro for a match against Mirandes this evening, posted an incredible photo of snow-covered lethal-looking roads, calling the viability of many fixtures across the Spanish game this weekend into question.

Atletico Madrid were unable to train at their Cerro del Espino sporting city today because of snowfall making the pitches unplayable, forcing them to limit their training to the indoor gym.

📷⚡El primer equipo viaja rumbo a Miranda de Ebro. pic.twitter.com/JTazm1axJK — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) January 8, 2021

They’re due to face Athletic Club tomorrow afternoon, but the idea of it going ahead is “complicated” because of the snowfall according to meteorologist Jordi Carbo.

The snowfall began on Friday afternoon and is expected to be sustained for up to 18 hours until tomorrow afternoon, the team when many La Liga games are set to be played. It’s unclear how much disruption Filomena will wreak, but many fixtures are hanging in the balance.