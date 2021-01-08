Real Madrid name squad for Osasuna and train under the snow

Real Madrid trained under heavy snowfall today in preparation for their La Liga clash with Osasuna at El Sadar tomorrow night according to Mundo Deportivo.

Zinedine Zidane‘s men had to train in field three at Valdebebas rather than field one or two, as usual, due to the severity of the snowfall.

Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo were the absentees from the session, with both working in the gym to recover from their respective injuries. Carvajal would have missed the trip to Pamplona anyway through suspension. Sergio Ramos made a welcome return to the squad after missing out on their trip to Celta Vigo

The session was marked by good humour and a healthy atmosphere, with lots of laughter heard from the squad before they travelled north this afternoon.

Depending on how results go, Madrid could end tomorrow evening top of the league table. They’re just two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, albeit with two games more played than their city rivals. Los Rojiblancos face Marcelino‘s Athletic Club at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon.