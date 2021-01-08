Real Madrid finally permitted to fly ahead of Osasuna clash

Real Madrid’s first team were finally granted permission to depart Madrid’s Barajas Airport and fly to Pamplona for their clash with Osasuna.

Los Blancos take on Osasuna in La Liga action tomorrow, however, due to adverse weather conditions in the Spanish capital, their travel plans were significantly disrupted.

Heavy snow meant the flight was delayed for five hours, with all of the club’s travelling party required to remain on board, but according to reports from Marca they have now arrived at their destination.

However, the game could potentially be called off in the morning, with the pitch at El Sadar set for a pitch inspection.

Poor weather conditions also forced a plane heading for Barajas Airport, carrying the Athletic Club first team, to turn around and return to the Basque Country due to ice on the runway.

Marcelino’s side are set to face Atletico Madrid tomorrow, but, La Liga are likely to authorise a postponement with further snow forecast for Madrid overnight.