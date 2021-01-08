Real Madrid boss Zidane travels to Osasuna despite Covid-19 case

Zinedine Zidane will be on the bench for Real Madrid for this weekend’s La Liga clash at Osasuna despite being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

As detailed by Marca, Zidane has tested positive for the virus and will be allowed to coach from the dugout for the game in Pamplona.

There had been concerns that the strict protocol around the case may mean that the Frenchman had to return two separate negative tests three days apart, but that has not been the case.

Real Madrid news had seen Zidane sit out the club’s training session on Thursday and any event with others to risk any potential spread of the virus prior to his negative diagnosis.

Madrid are travelling to Pamplona a day early in order to avoid any potential travel complications due to the adverse weather that has gripped Spain this week, with matches said to be potentially in doubt.