PSG said to be targeting Aguero, close friend of Messi, this summer

Mauricio Pochettino has only been at Paris Saint-Germain for a week but he’s already been quizzed about a host of signings as noted by Diario AS.

Rumour has it that Christian Eriksen, a former charge of his at Tottenham Hotspur, is the priority in the winter market while Sergio Aguero is the number-one target for the summer, an idea propagated by Canal Plus France.

Aguero’s contract with Manchester City expires in June, and Pochettino is said to believe he’d be an excellent acquisition given his experience and ability.

The pair, both Argentine, are also said to share a good relationship, although several financial issues would need to be hurdled in Paris first to accommodate his hefty wage.

Aguero’s incorporation would also increase the likelihood that Lionel Messi could be tempted to the French capital.

One of his best friends in football, Neymar, is already at the club, and he and Aguero also share a close friendship dating back to the time they spent together in the Argentine youth system, especially when they won the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.