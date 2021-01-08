Official: Real Madrid teenage star joins La Liga rivals

Teenage star Takefusa Kubo has completed his loan move to Getafe for the remainder of the season.

The Japanese teenager is at the forefront of Real Madrid news at the moment due to him enduring a tough time on loan at Villarreal, where he has now had his season-long loan deal cut in half by mutual agreement.

📢 OFICIAL | Takefusa Kubo nuevo futbolista del Getafe C.F. ¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona! 🥳#KuboAzulon pic.twitter.com/UYhIzw1KDw — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 8, 2021

Things have not worked out for the teenage prodigy at the Yellow Submarine where he has started just two matches in La Liga this season and was not in the club’s first-team plans.

Getafe president Angel Torres told Cadena Cope on Thursday: “We have asked Real Madrid for Kubo. If they fix it, he will come and I think there is no problem. It is a matter of time. The boy does want to come, both Villarreal and Real Madrid want to sort it.”

It is the second high profile loan deal that the Madrid-based club have completed this month following the arrival of midfielder Carles Alena from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Kubo is one of the highest regarded young stars in global football and he thrived in his debut season in La Liga last time out with Real Mallorca – where he netted four times across 36 appearances, but he now appears to be set to join Los Azulones.