La Masia and the Balearic Connection: Getafe’s plan for Take Kubo and Carles Alena

Jose Bordalas has finally landed the signing he’s been after for a long time according to a report in Marca.

“We need young people, with quality and speed in the final third,” he repeated throughout the summer in relation to his new project at Getafe in his fifth season at the club. In Take Kubo, he has it.

The Japanese starlet, on loan from Real Madrid, arrives from Villarreal days after Carles Alena joined from Barcelona. Getafe were in need of fresh talent to change the negative rhythm in which they’ve been caught, and should have that in the highly-touted pair they’ve just landed.

Kubo has spoken with Bordalas in the past few days and youngster is said to be convinced that he’ll be afforded greater prominence by him than he was by Unai Emery, who hardly played him in La Liga.

The idea for him is to start on the right wing in place of Allan Nyom, who will be used more as an impact substitute. He’ll be the third forward in the 4-4-2 Bordalas prefers, as Jaime Mata and Cucho Hernandez have been in the past.

Bordalas wants Kubo to provide speed, to break one-on-one, to draw fouls at the edge of the area and to provide the final pass. Getafe’s principal issue is their lack of goals, with just 12 coming from their first 16 this season. Kubo tallied four and four last season at Mallorca, and Bordalas is hoping for more of the same.

It’s unlikely Bordalas will alter his system, but he has been tinkering with it this season. He’s tried three at the back as well as a 4-1-4-1, and with Alena’s arrival it’s possible he could experiment with a 4-2-3-1 to get the best out of the pair.

Kubo can also count on his friendship with Cucho, a player he linked superbly with last season at Mallorca. This is part of a two-pronged plan for Bordalas – to have the Balearic connection of Cucho and Kubo, as well as the La Masia link of Marc Cucurella and Alena. Time will tell if it works.