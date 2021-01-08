Key Atletico Madrid pair return for Athletic Club clash

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has confirmed key duo Joao Felix and Jose Gimenez will be fit to face Athletic Club this weekend.

The Argentinian coach told reporters from Marca ahead of the crunch tie with Marcelino’s team that both players have recovered from injuries in time to be included in his squad.

Both players were forced off with injuries in shock midweek Copa del Rey defeat at Cornella, with an ankle problem and concussion respectively, but they have since passed fitness tests.

Simeone has not confirmed if the pair will be included in the starting XI, with Gimenez only recently edging his way back to a longer absence.

Mexican international Hector Herrera will certainly miss out due to an ongoing thigh problem.

However, the game could potentially be suspended after the plane carrying the Athletic Club travelling party was forced to return to Bilbao, due to ice on the runway at Madrid’s Barajas Airport.