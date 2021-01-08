Copa del Rey third round draw: Barcelona have Catalan derby as Real Madrid and other Supercopa side enter competition

The third round draw for the Copa del Rey took place on Friday morning after the second round was completed earlier this week.

Barcelona news sees the club enter at this round of the competition and they will face Cornella, who provided the result of the second round with their elimination of Atletico Madrid.

It is a Catalan derby for the Blaugrana, with Cornella’s 1,500-capacity stadium lying just 15 metres from the home of Espanyol, the RCDE Stadium.

The competition also now involves Real Madrid news with Los Blancos facing a trip to Alcoyano – who defeated La Liga outfit Huesca this midweek.

Last season’s two Basque finalists – with that match still outstanding – also enter the tournament as Athletic Club Bilbao travel to Ibiza and Real Sociedad face a trip to Cordoba – two Segunda B sides who eliminated Celta Vigo and Getafe respectively this week.

The draw ensured top-flight clubs were kept separate from those outside La Liga, with all Primera sides facing away matches in one-of ties.

Other highlights of the draw sees an Andalusian derby between Malaga and Granada, while Sevilla travel to Leganes and Valencia – who remain holders of the trophy from their 2019 triumph – face a trip to Alcorcon.

Games will be played on 16 and 17 January.

Copa del Rey third round draw

Cornella v Barcelona

Ibiza v Athletic Club Bilbao

Alcoyano v Real Madrid

Cordoba v Real Sociedad

SCR Penya Deportiva v Real Valladolid

Navalcarnero v Eibar

Malaga v Granada

Almeria v Alaves

Leganes v Sevilla

Alcorcon v Valencia

Girona v Cadiz

Sporting Gijon v Real Betis

Espanyol v Osasuna

Fuenlabrada v Levante

Rayo Vallecano v Elche