Barcelona set to promote 17-year-old star to first-team squad

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has hinted that the club’s teenage star Ilaix Moriba could be in the squad for this weekend’s La Liga squad against Granada.

The 17-year-old is highly regarded as one of the brightest stars in the club’s youth ranks but he has not yet made a senior appearance for the Blaugrana.

Koeman says it’s “a possibility that Ilaix is in the squad for tomorrow’s game at Granada.” Umtiti or Mingueza to replace suspended Lenglet. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 8, 2021

The Guinea-born central midfielder – who will celebrate his 18th birthday this month – most commonly plays in a playmaker role for Barca’s youth sides and he is one of La Masia’s brightest prospects and has put in a series of star appearances this year, as he bcomes increasingly prominent in Barcelona news.

ESPN reporter Moi Llorens reported earlier this week that the Catalan club had decided to promote both Moriba and Nico González from the club’s Juvenil A side to their B team setup on a permanent basis.

Moriba penned a long-term deal at the Camp Nou in April 2019 and is tipped for a bright future at the club.