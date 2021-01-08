Barcelona: Ronald Koeman sends message to Riqui Puig

Ronald Koeman has appeared to send a message to Riqui Puig during his Barcelona press conference on Friday.

The future of the midfielder has featured prominently in Barcelona news due to his lack of playing time this season.

Back in September, Barcelona boss Koeman opened the door for the central midfielder leaving on a temporary basis this season as he is not in his plans, despite the exits of Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, although Miralem Pjanic did arrive at the Camp Nou.

Koeman told his press conference, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “He [the club’s sporting director Ramon Planes] has already told the players that we do not predict will get much game-time that they would be better if they looked for another club.

“Without mentioning names, it would be better for some of them to go out and get minutes before returning. I have said since the summer: young players must play. They cannot spend a whole season not playing, that does not benefit anyone.”

The 21-year-old made three senior appearances for the Catalan giants in 2018/19 and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to come through their La Masia academy in years.

He made 12 appearances last season under Quique Setien but has fallen from prominence so far this campaign – playing just 79 minutes across five fleeting substitute appearances.