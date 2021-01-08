Barcelona presidential hopeful confirms Xavi Hernandez will be involved in the club this month

Barcelona news is being dominated by the presidential elections later this month and hopeful Victor Font insists Xavi Hernandez will return to the club if he is elected.

The elections at the club will be held on 24 January and Font has once again insisted that if his campaign is successful, the former club captain will immediately be involved at the club.

Xavi – currently at the helm of Qatari club Al Sadd – has been heavily linked with a return to the club in recent months and indeed the former midfielder maestro Xavi rejected Barcelona over the managerial position in January after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Font has explained that Xavi would have influence at the club as soon as he is elected, and he would be appointed at the club on a permanent basis when his current deal in Qatar expires.

It appears that Xavi will initially return to the Blaugrana to oversee football operations and he would like to be first-team boss in the future, but the role is currently held by Ronald Koeman.

Font has said in an interview with Marca: “As of the 25th (the day after the elections), he will begin to supervise the entire football project and once the season in Qatar is over in April he will join the club.”

“Xavi’s dream is to coach. We want Xavi to be the person in charge of the football structure. That is, he will have enough power to make the most important decisions. And being clear that his dream is to be a coach, as soon as the club needs him in that position, he will be.”

Xavi made 767 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants between 1998 and 2015, alongside winning 133 caps for the Spanish national team.

He won eight La Liga titles alongside three Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies in his total of 25 titles with the club.