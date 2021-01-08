Barcelona presidential hopeful claims club must raise €80m in player sales before July

Barcelona prospective presidential candidate Victor Font has once again underlined the dire financial outlook facing the club and the need for player sales.

Indeed, Font has claimed that the club must prioritise the reduction of their outgoings and this includes raising €80m in player sales, that must be processed ahead of July.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana following the resignation of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu, with elections behind held on 24 January 2021.

The elections are continuing to dominate Barcelona news with Font an early frontrunner alongside his rival Joan Laporta with multiple other candidates also in the running.

Font has now reiterated that – despite multiple first-team squad exits over the past year – more reductions in the budget must be made and more players will need to be sold.

📢 @victor_font: “Nuestro plan de choque parte de un presupuesto con 100 millones de euros de pérdidas. Ya hemos tenido conversaciones con socios estratégicos para reestructurar los gastos. Vender jugadores antes del 30 de junio por valor de 80 millones”@ESPNDeporte — Jordi Blanco Duch (@Elwood_White) January 8, 2021

Font said, as per ESPN Deportes: “Our shock plan is based on a budget with €100m of losses. We have already had conversations with strategic partners to restructure expenses. Sell players before June 30 for a value of €80m.”

The Blaugrana confirmed in November that they had agreed a wage cut with the players that would save the club €122m.