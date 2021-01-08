Barcelona confirmed squad v Granada: 17-year-old star involved for first time

Barcelona have included 17-year-old Ilaix Moriba in their senior squad for the first time for their weekend La Liga trip against Granada.

The 17-year-old is highly regarded as one of the brightest stars in the club’s youth ranks but he has not yet made a senior appearance for the Blaugrana.

The Guinea-born central midfielder – who will celebrate his 18th birthday this month – most commonly plays in a playmaker role for Barca’s youth sides and he is one of La Masia’s brightest prospects and has put in a series of star appearances this year, as he becomes increasingly prominent in Barcelona news.

Ronald Koeman’s side are without both of their first-choice central defenders for the trip – Gerard Pique remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Clement Lenglet is unavailable through suspension, having accumulated yellow cards.

With this in mind, it is likely that Oscar Mingueza will partner Ronald Araujo in the heart of the defence – two defenders who started the campaign in the club’s B team.

Long-term injury absentees Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati are also unavailable for the game, alongside playmaker Philippe Coutinho.