Barcelona break global record for sixth successive year

Barcelona have broken the global record for social media interactions for the sixth successive year.

The Catalan giants were involved in a recorded 1.6 billion social interactions for the calendar year of 2020, more than 0.2 billion from their nearest rivals.

The records take into account interactions across the world’s four main social media sites – Facebook Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Liverpool both recorded 1.4 billion interactions, with Real Madrid fourth on the list with 1 billion.

Barcelona news in recent times has been focused on their struggles on and off the pitch, with the club steeped in economic issues and potential complications so this will be viewed as welcome good news.

Clubs place such significance on social media interactions as their growth leads to the potential of increased revenue streams into the club through furthered market opportunities and to increase the global presence of their brand.

  1. official_Sass says:
    8th January 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Up Barca….forca barca

  2. Sani ibrahim says:
    8th January 2021 at 4:13 pm

    Barcelona need improvement we want win laliga up messi world goal scored

  3. Ngozi says:
    8th January 2021 at 4:22 pm

    Barca is building a strong structure that will stand the test of time.No cause for alarm.There is certainty for future growth.Surely,Cules.

