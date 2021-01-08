Barcelona and Madrid on alert as Pochettino recomposes his PSG squad

Mauricio Pochettino‘s arrival at Paris Saint-Germain means that the Argentine’s preferences in the transfer market and the construction of the squad will be catered to, but one thing that won’t change according to Marca is the club’s determination to hold on to their two marquee players.

Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe‘s contracts end in the summer of 2022, with Barcelona and Real Madrid long being linked with a move for each player respectively. For that reason, eyes in Spain will be watching the developments closely.

Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, has made it clear that he’d love to retain both players, but financial realities may make it the case that he has to choose one to prioritise.

According to the latest information, that priority has become Neymar. At 28, the Brazilian is at his peak as a footballer, and PSG see him as the leader of the team and its best player.

As for incomings, strong rumours have surfaced linking PSG with an old protege of Pochettino’s in Dele Alli, who he coached and mentored at Tottenham Hotspur.

Unsurprisingly, the idea of Lionel Messi joining his great friend Neymar in Paris also hasn’t gone away. Pochettino hasn’t closed the door on the idea, but it would be fiscally impossible to include Neymar, Messi and Mbappe on the same wage bill. For that reason, Madrid should be paying heed having long been said to have held an interest in the Frenchman.