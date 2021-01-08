Atletico Madrid game going ahead “complicated” due to heavy snowfall

This weekend’s La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club Bilbao is “complicated” due to heavy snowfall in the Spanish capital, according to a meteorologist.

Jordi Carbó has told Cadena Ser that the clash at Atleti’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium is now unlikely to go ahead due to a fresh batch of snow that is set to descend upon Madrid on Friday.

🚨 ALERTA ROJA en Madrid por nevadas en la tarde de este viernes hasta el sábado a mediodía ⚽️ Atlético de Madrid – Athletic, este sábado a las 16:15 🗣️ El meteorólogo de la SER, Jordi Carbó ve “complicado” que se celebre el partido pic.twitter.com/AguFMj5pGp — El Larguero (@ellarguero) January 8, 2021

The snowfall is set to begin on Friday afternoon and be sustained across up to 18 hours through to Saturday lunchtime, with the game set to be played that afternoon.

Real Madrid news has seen the squad travel to Pamplona a day early for their fixture against Osasuna to avoid complication, while other La Liga games are in doubt as pitches are covered in snow.

Many pitches were covered in snow yesterday and the forecast says the worst is yet to arrive, so the situation looks set to get worse before it improves.