Atletico Madrid decide on Lyon striker as Diego Costa replacement

Atletico Madrid have decided to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as their replacement for Diego Costa, report Deportes Cuatro.

Costa terminated his contract at Atleti at the end of last month so the club have been compiling data on his potential replacement with his wages now freed up in the squad.

Striker Luis Suarez is now the main frontman at the club but with Alvaro Morata having also left over summer, there is a dearth of attacking options in the squad.

French striker Dembele had netted an impressive 44 goals across his first full two seasons at Lyon – whom he joined from Celtic in 2018 – but has struggled this campaign, netting just once in 16 Ligue 1 appearances, of which just six have been from the start.

It is now said by the report that Atleti are hopeful of taking advantage of the situation and make to look their first addition of the January transfer window.

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose had also been under consideration but it appears that Dembele is the chosen signing.