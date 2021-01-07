Spanish football morning headlines: Simeone let down by Atletico’s fringe, the 10% keeping Ramos from Madrid and Araujo’s star turn at San Mames

Spanish football morning headlines from January 7th.

Simeone let down by several fringe players at Cornella

Cornella’s defeat of Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening is undoubtedly one of the most painful of the Diego Simeone era according to Marca.

It undoubtedly shares similarities with the Leon reverse last season, but on this occasion there were several players brought into the team to use the Copa as a springboard only to fail to impress and be left without many options in terms of succeeding under the Argentine.

Figure of 10% causing problems for Ramos’ renewal

Sergio Ramos‘ contract renewal with Real Madrid is at a difficult crossroads, fundamentally because it has coincided with a difficult time where the economic effects of the Coronavirus pandemic are being keenly felt in the football world according to Diario AS.

The chief problem seems to surround the 10% reduction in salary that Los Blancos want to impose upon the Andalusian, something Ramos isn’t all that content with acquiescing too.

Araujo with a majestic performance at the Cathedral

Pedri scored the first header of his career last night at San Mames while Lionel Messi grabbed a brace, their on-field relationship warming the hearts of even the most hardened football fan.

It was Ronald Araujo, Barcelona‘s Uruguayan centre-back, that stood out above all, however, according to Mundo Deportivo. He bossed the bull-like Raul Garcia with ease, not allowing him an inch as the Blaugrana secured an important three points.

