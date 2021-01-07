Barcelona La Liga

Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid star in criminal court, Zidane will miss La Liga clash and Barcelona eye Leicester teen

Spanish football evening headlines for January 7, 2021.

Benzema in criminal court

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is obliged to appear in a France criminal court on the charge of complicity in the act of blackmail.

Read more: Benzema lawyer calls criminal court trial “absurd and unfair cruelty”

In an incident that dates to an alleged blackmail case in 2015 with former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena, this looks set to dominate Real Madrid news in the months to come.

Zidane to miss La Liga clash

Real Madrid travel to Osasuna this weekend but Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to appear after a close contact of his tested positive for Covid-19.

Read more: Real Madrid boss Zidane may miss Osasuna trip due to self-isolation

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

The Frenchman will now have to follow health protocol and self-isolate, as per a report in Marca, meaning that he is unlikely be able to travel on the team’s trip to Pamplona.

Barcelona eye Leicester teen

It had appeared set to be a quiet month in Barcelona transfer news but the club are reported to be monitoring a move for Leicester City’s teenage star Sidnei Tavares.

Leicester City's Sidnei Tavares

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the Foxes this summer, and a cut-price deal this month or a free transfer in the summer are said to be increasingly likely.

Posted by

Tags Karim Benzema Sidnei Tavares Zinedine Zidane

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. mr bali says:
    7th January 2021 at 7:59 pm

    wishing u a quick recovery zizou

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.