Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid star in criminal court, Zidane will miss La Liga clash and Barcelona eye Leicester teen

Spanish football evening headlines for January 7, 2021.

Benzema in criminal court

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is obliged to appear in a France criminal court on the charge of complicity in the act of blackmail.

In an incident that dates to an alleged blackmail case in 2015 with former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena, this looks set to dominate Real Madrid news in the months to come.

Zidane to miss La Liga clash

Real Madrid travel to Osasuna this weekend but Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to appear after a close contact of his tested positive for Covid-19.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES 🚨🚨 💥 ZIDANE podría no estar en el banquillo este sábado contra Osasuna. 💉 Ha habido un POSITIVO POR #COVID19 en su entorno más cercano. Él ha dado NEGATIVO en la prueba de antígenos y está esperando la PCR. pic.twitter.com/IUWleEvNHm — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 7, 2021

The Frenchman will now have to follow health protocol and self-isolate, as per a report in Marca, meaning that he is unlikely be able to travel on the team’s trip to Pamplona.

Barcelona eye Leicester teen

It had appeared set to be a quiet month in Barcelona transfer news but the club are reported to be monitoring a move for Leicester City’s teenage star Sidnei Tavares.

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the Foxes this summer, and a cut-price deal this month or a free transfer in the summer are said to be increasingly likely.