Real Madrid boss Zidane may miss Osasuna trip due to self-isolation

Zinedine Zidane looks set to sit out Real Madrid’s trip to Osasuna this weekend due to being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

The Frenchman will now have to follow health protocol and self-isolate, as per a report in Marca, meaning that he will not be able to travel on the team’s trip to Pamplona.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES 🚨🚨 💥 ZIDANE podría no estar en el banquillo este sábado contra Osasuna. 💉 Ha habido un POSITIVO POR #COVID19 en su entorno más cercano. Él ha dado NEGATIVO en la prueba de antígenos y está esperando la PCR. pic.twitter.com/IUWleEvNHm — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 7, 2021

Zidane has tested negative for antigens and is now awaiting the results of a PCR test, however the league’s protocol may mean that he may need to sit out the game regardless.

La Liga outlines that even those who have a negative test must wait a further three days to then undergo a new test and to once again return a negative result.

Real Madrid news now sees Zidane sit out the club’s training sessions and any event with others to risk any potential spread of the virus.

Now Zidane and Madrid face a wait to find out the results and the potential of him being in the dugout for the weekend clash.