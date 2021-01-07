Pedri reveals who he dedicated his goal at San Mames to

Pedri is emerging as one of the most important players at Barcelona, with the connection he’s formed with Lionel Messi proving to be an extraordinary asset to the Blaugrana according to Diario Sport.

The 18 year-old scored his first header against Athletic Club at San Mames last night, also providing a cute assist for Messi. He was instrumental in Barcelona coming back to win 3-2 after going a goal down early doors.

After scoring, Pedri performed a special celebration with a dedication included. The recipient was his friend Fran Rodriguez, a youth player at Tenerife currently playing in Group 1 of the Honour Division who was born on Three King’s Day.

Partido muy completo y tres puntazos en un gran estadio. Sigamos así👌Força Barça! 💙❤ Espero que te haya gustado el regalo de cumpleaños @Fllarenaa 🎁😉#SigamosSoñandoJuntos #SigamosHaciendoMagia🪄 pic.twitter.com/6tUpiATj5h — Pedri González (@Pedri) January 6, 2021

Pedri confirmed the gesture was for him in a tweet post-match. “I hope you like the birthday present,” he wrote. Pedri grew up with Rodriguez throughout the lower categories of Tenerife and counts him as a close friend since they were children.

Pedri recognised the importance of the victory in his post. “A very complete game and three points in a great stadium,” he added. “Let’s continue like this. Come on Barcelona!”