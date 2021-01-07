Pedri becoming an integral part of Barcelona’s ambitions

Costing just €5m but today valued at north of €100m, Pedri has been a resounding success at Barcelona since joining according to Santi Nolla in Mundo Deportivo.

The Canarian showed his class last night at San Mames, running the game alongside Lionel Messi with both a goal and an ingenious assist. Marcelino‘s new Athletic Club looked strong and scored first, but Pedri was instrumental in Barcelona’s comeback.

His goal came when Messi fired a deep ball cross-field for Frenkie de Jong to bring back across goal for the teenager, who scored the first header of his career. For the assist, he received the ball from Messi before pausing and then playing a delightful backheel to be met by the oncoming Argentine.

The key for the Catalans is now to implement stability and consistency. Now that they’re third, they can look to close down Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, but for that they need to chain together a run of wins. One thing for sure is that Pedri will be integral to achieving this ambition.