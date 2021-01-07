Lawyer of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema calls criminal court trial “absurd and unfair cruelty”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema must appear in a France criminal court on the charge of complicity in the act of blackmail.

The Versailles Prosecutor’s Office had requested that Benzema stands trial for his part in an attempted sex-tape blackmail with former international teammate Matheu Valbuena, dating back to 2015 and criminal proceedings will now mean Benzema must appear in court, which is at the heart of Real Madrid news.

The player’s lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, told the Efe agency, as per Marca: “The decision to bring him to trial is an absurd and unfair cruelty.

“Benzema has nothing to reproach himself with in this summary.”

It has been alleged that the Madrid star acted as an intermediary between a group of blackmailers and Valbuena, who appeared in a recorded video of a sexual nature.

Benzema is said to have encouraged Valbuena to pay the demands of the blackmailers, which was refused, and the Madrid striker was subsequently banished from the France international setup by boss Didier Deschamps.

In December, the Supreme Court in France rejected an appeal from Benzema that evidence against him had been gathered illegally.

The 33-year-old has netted 261 goals in 533 appearances, including 12 strikes in 20 games this campaign.