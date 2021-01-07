Figure of 10% causing problems for Ramos’ renewal

Sergio Ramos‘ contract renewal with Real Madrid is at a difficult crossroads, fundamentally because it has coincided with a difficult time where the economic effects of the Coronavirus pandemic are being keenly felt in the football world according to Diario AS.

The chief problem seems to surround the 10% reduction in salary that Los Blancos want to impose upon the Andalusian, something Ramos isn’t all that content with acquiescing too.

Ramos currently earns €12m net per season at Madrid. A 10% cut would thus reduce his salary by €1.2m, and if the deal is a two-year deal that means he would miss out on almost €3m. As a solution, Ramos has offered to collect his salary, deferred, once the pandemic passes.

The dressing room are said to be unhappy at being asked to reduce their salaries by 10% when they know that Madrid are planning to possibly bring in Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga this summer, and that both will earn high salaries.

If Madrid’s economic forecast is fulfilled as expected, their current wage bill of €448m is set against income of €617m, with a €91m loss expected. A salary reduction will help offset that, but not without causing issues within the squad.