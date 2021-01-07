Could Pedri earn a place in La Roja’s squad for Euro 2021?

Pedri is quickly becoming the daring of the Spanish and Catalan media, not just for the quality of his performances for Barcelona but also for the personality he displays on the pitch.

Case in point is in his assist for Lionel Messi last night at San Mames. The Canarian received the ball from the Argentine before pausing and laying it on for his captain to score with a deliciously insolent backheel.

Just 18, things have moved very fast in Pedri’s life since he joined Barcelona from Las Palmas. Far from flashy, he seems to be a diligent young man totally focused on improving as a footballer. His development has been so astounding that Diario Sport think he could play for La Roja at this summer’s forthcoming European Championships.

Barcelona are said to assume Luis Enrique will take Pedri, not just given the level of performance he’s displaying but also the Spain coach’s style, always willing to put performance over the date of birth on a passport. Pedri is built for his teams in many ways – excellent on the ball but disciplined without it, his game laden with talent, speed and hard work.

There are of course many months to go to the European Championships, and many things could change between now and June. But if Pedri maintains this level of performance, he’ll certainly be in the mix.

If he can, it’ll be the latest chapter in a truly remarkable ascent. Pedri made his debut for the U19s less than a year ago, and his debut with the U21s four months ago.