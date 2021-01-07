Barcelona star “proud” to reach club milestone

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has spoken of his pride for making his 250th appearance for Barcelona in the midweek win over Athletic Club Bilbao.

The outing means he remains in fifth place in the all-time list of goalkeepers with the most appearances for the Blaugrana.

Victor Valdes (535 matches), Andoni Zubiarreta (410), Antoni Ramallets (387) and Salvador Sadurni (332) are the four previous shot-stoppers ahead of Ter Stegen on the list.

The German has grown into one of the most important players at the Camp Nou and has established a reputation as one of the world’s elite goalkeepers and an ever-present in Barcelona news.

Ter Stegen is quoted as saying by Diario Sport: “I am so happy with this achievement and it is an honour to reach this spectacular number.

“I hope there are many more games to come and that I can keep adding to this tally of matches – I am proud to be among this list.

“The reason I renewed my contract here is because I want to stay and help the club to success.”

The 28-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.

In his 250 games, Ter Stegen has kept 105 clean sheets, conceding 237 goals while he has tasted 176 victories along with 44 draws and 30 losses.