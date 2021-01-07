Barcelona plot to sign Leicester City teen

Barcelona are hopeful of concluding a deal to sign Leicester City’s teenage star Sidnei Tavares, according to reports.

Diario Sport have built on a report from British tabloid The Sun has been outlined, with the Blaugrana hopeful of taking advantage of the player’s contractual status – his deal expires in summer – to conclude a cut-price move this month.

The 19-year-old – who is the cousin of former Manchester United star and Portugal international Nani – has progressed through the youth system at the Foxes and is held in high regard throughout European football, and is now involved in Barcelona transfer news.

Juventus, Bayern Munich, Celtic and Porto are reported to be other clubs keeping tabs on the situation of the teenager, who is yet to make his first-team senior debut in Brendan Rodgers’s side.

Tavares has spent the past decade at the English club and has been capped up to Under-19 level with Portugal – but could be on his way to the Camp Nou this year.

Image via Diario Sport