Barcelona decide to promote two teenage stars

Two of the brightest youth stars at Barcelona are set to be promoted to the club’s B team after impressing in their Juvenil A side – the highest level of their youth team.

Midfielders Ilaix Moriba and Nico González will be officially promoted to the club’s B side as they continue their ascension at the club, as per ESPN reporter Moi Llorens.

//POR SI LES INTERESA// El @FCBarcelona_es valora dar ficha de filial @FCBarcelonaB a los juveniles Ilaix Moriba y Nico González. Mucha fe en ellos para el futuro. En los próximos días debe ser oficial… — moisESPN (@moillorens) January 7, 2021

Guinea-born player Moriba – who will celebrate his 18th birthday this month – most commonly plays in a playmaker role for Barca’s youth sides – he is one of La Masia’s brightest prospects and has put in a series of star appearances this year.

González – who has been at the club since the age of 11 and turned 19 earlier this week – is renowned for his vision and reading of the game, his skill in possession and his vision and tactical nous. He can also play in the centre of the midfield.